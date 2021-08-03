Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

New Store Hosting Big Welcome Party at Former Rockford Hilander Store

By Steve Shannon
Posted by 
97ZOK
97ZOK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The old Hilander grocery store on Rural Street in Rockford will have new tenants soon and they'd like to get to know their new neighbors. It was so hard to say goodbye to the Rural Oaks Hilander grocery store. Even though the store was eaten up by Schnuck's Markets Inc. in 2013, it will always be know to locals as Hilander. It wasn't long after the acquisition that Schnuck's announced they would be closing the 1715 Rural Street location. It did close in May of 2014.

97zokonline.com

Comments / 2

97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Party#Schnuck S Markets Inc#Rural Oaks Hilander#Cp#Cycles For Change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

The Top Five Go-To Breakfast Places In Rockford

Need breakfast but don't know where to go? This handy guide should be able to help. I'm not much of a breakfast eater, but if I was to go out to eat breakfast on the daily in Rockford, I'd be better off going to one of these places. For me,...
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Rockford’s 2021 815 Day Celebration Just Turned Into a Full Party Weekend

August 15th falls on a Sunday this year, so the City of Rockford thought, hey this sounds like a great excuse to have a weekend-long celebration, and I'm super glad they did!. If you've never participated in an 815 Day, (a.k.a. Rockford Day), celebration in the past, you need to this year! Not only is it a great way to show some hometown pride, but it's a GREAT way to celebrate locally owned businesses in the 815, and heck, you can save some cash while you're at it. (and everyone likes doing that!)
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

The ‘Most Haunted’ Place In Illinois Is An Hour From Rockford

Just when you thought you knew of the best place for "haunts" during the Halloween season, a new contender is trying to steal the crown. Truth be told, I've never heard of this place until today, but it sounds kinda awesome, creepy, and terrifying all at the same time, and you know what? Not all that new. Just new to me I guess.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
97ZOK

Coors Gives Milwaukee’s Best The Axe. College Frats Feel Attacked

Do college kids even drink crappy beer anymore or is it all hard seltzers?. We pretty had 4 beers in rotation during college. We would drink Miller Lite if we had the money to afford an extra couple of bucks for a case of beer. We would drink Keystone Ice if money was tight because at 6+% ABV, you were basically getting 2 for 1. You paid for it the next day, but we were stupid. Then we had the bargain beers that we ordered kegs of for parties. This was usually whatever was cheapest at the liquor store but it rotated between two brands. Busch and Milwaukee's Best. You could get a keg of either of those for 54 dollars on most weekends.
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

Get On Your Bike & Ride To Support Rockford Area Veterans

To support Rockford area Veterans, get on your bike and ride. I like to support as many charitable groups and events as possible in the Rockford community. I believe as residents, we should all get behind and help each other. We have so many amazing organizations in our city that...
Rockford, ILPosted by
97ZOK

24 Spoiled Rockford Dogs Guaranteed to Make Your Day Better

You might have many dogs in your lifetime, but to them, you're their only family. So make the most of the time you have with your dog. Snuggle them on the couch, give them the crumb that fell on the floor, and cherish every single day with them. Personally, I spoil the crap out of my dog. And I do so with zero regrets.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
97ZOK

Beer, Cheese, & Sweet Corn Flavored Ice Cream? Only in Wisconsin

Move over vanilla and chocolate, there are new flavors in town. When I go to an ice cream shop, I always try to pick a unique flavor. If I used that technique at this ice cream shop in Wisconsin, I'd never be able to pick. I think I'd just have to spend some time trying them all. Purple Door Ice Cream in Milwaukee, WI. has 200+ flavors.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
97ZOK

Huge Waterfront Mansion is Wisconsin’s Most Expensive Home for Sale

This is the kind of home you have built when you have an endless supply of money. That's exactly how this $20million estate came to be. Now, it can be yours. Lake Geneva has long been the go-to escape for extremely wealthy Illinoisans like the Sears, Schwinn and Wrigley families. All of whom at one point owned some of the largest homes in the area.

Comments / 2

Community Policy