Irvine, CA

Kia America Tops July Auto Sales Locally

By Kari Hamanaka
Orange County Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKia America Inc. of Irvine grew sales 34% in July from a year earlier to 70,099 vehicles, making it the automaker with the greatest sales volume for the month locally. The Kia Forte compact saw the greatest activity with 12,423 sold, up more than 68% from July of last year.

www.ocbj.com

