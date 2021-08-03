Cancel
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records' Carly Pearce is due to release her album, "29: Written In Stone," on Friday, September 17th. The 15-song collection -- which includes the seven songs from her February "29" set -- was written last year as Pearce was facing the loss of her producer to cancer and the breakup of her marriage, with songs that reflect what she's learned in her life thus far. Today (8/3), Pearce released her single from the album featuring Patty Loveless, "Dear Miss Loretta." The collection also includes a duet (and co-write) with Ashley McBryde on a song called "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." Other artists with writer credits on the project are Kelsea Ballerini, Brandy Clark and Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey.

