Kim's head bandage fuels speculation over his health

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePyongyang [North Korea], August 3 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was recently photographed with a large green spot on the back of his head, fuelling speculation about his health. The bruise and bandage appeared toward the right side of the 37-year-old dictator's head during a military meeting held...

Kim Jong Un
Moon Jae In
#Pyongyang#Ani#North Korean#Nk News#Washington Post#Cnn
South Korea
