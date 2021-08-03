SAPHNELO (anifrolumab) First Drug in 10 Years Approved for Moderate to Severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

The FDA has approved the monoclonal antibody mepolizumab as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The FDA has approved the monoclonal antibody mepolizumab (Nucala, GlaxoSmithKline plc), as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Mepolizumab works by targeting interleukin-5 (IL-5) and is the first anti-IL-5 biologic to be approved by the FDA for use in adult patients with CRSwNP in the United States.