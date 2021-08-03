Cancel
SAPHNELO (anifrolumab) First Drug in 10 Years Approved for Moderate to Severe Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAPHNELO is a first-in-class type I interferon receptor antibody and the only new medicine in over a decade for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. AstraZeneca’s SAPHNELO™ (anifrolumab-fnia) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy.

