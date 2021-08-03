Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police officer dies following shooting outside the Pentagon building, law enforcement sources say

Wrcbtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer died Tuesday following a shooting outside the Pentagon building, according to three law enforcement sources. While the exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, CNN previously reported that an officer had been shot in the incident. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Law Enforcement#Cnn#Arlington Fire#Ems#Defense#The Joint Chiefs#Daily Brief#Wmata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Alabama StateWrcbtv.com

Alabama man shot dead in police anti-drug operation

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was shot dead during drug-related police activity, although the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency isn't saying who shot him or what led up to the gunshots. Nathan Larry Parsons, a 49-year-old Gardendale man, died Friday at the Good Hope Campground on the south side...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘Unbelievable heroism’: Lawyer of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt hits out at her family’s claims she was ‘recklessly ambushed’ by police in Capitol riot

‘It was not dissent, it was insurrection’: Biden signs bill honouring DC police who fought off 6 January riot. A war of words has erupted between lawyers acting for the family of Ashli Babbitt and the unnamed Capitol police officer who fatally shot her during the January 6 insurrection. Babbitt’s...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty

The widow of police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after being injured battling rioters on 6 January, wants her late husband’s death to be recorded as occurring in the line of duty.Erin Smith said her husband and the three other Capitol police officers who killed themselves after the insurrection deserved to be recognised “for the horrors they have seen and protected us from”.Writing in USA Today, Ms Smith told how the District of Columbia government had determined that her husband’s injuries didn’t qualify because they were “emotional, invisible”.“It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department,...
Georgia StateWrcbtv.com

Rural mail carrier shot and killed in northeast Georgia

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — A rural mail carrier was shot and killed Saturday in northeast Georgia while delivering mail. The Banks County Sheriff's Office says the man was shot sometime before 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a rural road outside Commerce. The sheriff’s office said the man’s name was being withheld...
Banks County, GAWrcbtv.com

Deputies shoot man in chase after mail carrier killed

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies pursuing leads in the killing of a rural mail carrier in northeast Georgia shot and injured a man after a chase, authorities said. Banks County sheriff's deputies responded just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a shooting. Asa “Junior” Wood, 59, had been shot while delivering mail and later died from his injuries, according to a statement the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Norfolk, VAcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Has The Pentagon Surrendered Norfolk Naval Base To NATO?

An image shared on Facebook claims the Pentagon surrendered Norfolk Naval Base to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). While a new NATO headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, recently became fully operational, there is no evidence Naval Station Norfolk was surrendered to NATO. Spokespeople for both NATO and the Department of Defense refuted the claim.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Bill Gates Arrested By The Military?

There is no evidence Gates has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of an Aug. 1 news article bearing the headline: “Military Arrests Bill Gates.” The first paragraph of the article reads, “The U.S. military on Tuesday arrested Microsoft founder Bill Gates, charging the socially awkward misfit with child trafficking and other unspeakable crimes against America and its people.”
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force chief master sergeant dies in Kuwait

An Air Force chief master sergeant died in Kuwait this week, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. Chief Master Sgt. Tresse Z. King, 54, died Tuesday in a non-combat-related incident at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, a Department of Defense news release stated. No further details about the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Nunes sees 'challenge' in Garland attempting to 'bury' Durham report

A top House Republican doubts the Justice Department will allow the release of any report from special counsel John Durham. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said Attorney General Merrick Garland "seems to be kind of a puppet for the Left." The "challenge," he added, is whether Garland will "bury the report."

Comments / 0

Community Policy