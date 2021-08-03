Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fozzy Return With New Song “Sane”, And Awesome New Video!

1057thexrocks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave it to Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy to be outrageous and fun. The band is back with their new single “Sane”, and to accompany the new song, the legendary wrestler and his bandmates have jumped on board the world’s largest wooden roller-coaster to film their new video. How awesome is that? The band invaded the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, and jumped on the roller-coaster. This particular roller coaster is full of high speed, big drops, and just pure intense insanity. Check out the video below. Jericho and Fozzy are back out on the road this Summer as well, and have unleashed their new single, enjoy!

www.1057thexrocks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jericho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sane#Santa Claus#Roller Coaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Jinjer Debut Video for Blistering New Song ‘Mediator’

Modern prog metal titans Jinjer have just released a music video for the blistering "Mediator," the second single off their forthcoming album, Wallflowers. A wildly ambitious, dynamic offering from Jinjer is always to be expected and, even so, the Ukranian quartet consistently manages to keep listeners on edge, never sure of exactly which way the music will break from passage to passage.
Musicriver1037.com

Yes premiers the music video for their new song ‘The Ice Bridge’

Rock legends Yes have released a music video for their brand new song “The Ice Bridge”. The track is the first single from their forthcoming album, “The Quest”, which is set to be released on October 1st. Alan White said of the new video, “I’m extremely proud to be a...
Musicwrup.com

Stone Temple Pilots premiere new video for ‘Tiny Music…’ song “And So I Know”

Stone Temple Pilots have premiered a new video for "And So I Know," a track off the band's 1996 album Tiny Music...Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop. The clip includes never-before-seen footage of the Tiny Music recording sessions, which took place at a ranch house in Santa Ynez, California. Shots of a young Scott Weiland smiling in the studio are particularly emotional.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Liars Share Video for New Song “From What the Never Was”

Liars (the project of Angus Andrew) are releasing a new album, The Apple Drop, on August 6 via Mute. Now they have shared its second single, “From What the Never Was,” via a video for it. Clemens Habicht directed the video, which seems to be set on a space station. Check it out below.
Revolver

See Poppy Wander Trippy Candy Land in Video for New Song "Flux"

Between her cacophonous EAT EP, a full-force cover of Jack Off Jill's "Fear of Dying" and a grunge-pop banger of her own, Poppy has already had one helluva year — and she isn't slowing down. Today (July 30th), the chameleonic artist has announced a brand new album called Flux that's...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

The Color Debuts New Song & Video “No Greater Love”

The Color releases new song and video for “No Greater Love” today (DREAM Records) to all digital retailers. The song is the epitome of a summertime bop. The song marks the band’s fourth release off of their much anticipated upcoming album (October 2021) and it reveals a fun and energetic vibe that carries a little bit of 80s nostalgia. As part of the release, the group releases the music video which was directed by Andrew Bergen and produced by Tyler Friesen from The Film Collective.
MusicRevolver

See Cradle of Filth's Wild Video for New Song "Crawling King Chaos"

Revolver has teamed with Cradle of Filth for a limited-edition, exclusive "black & white marble" vinyl variant of their new album, Existence Is Futile. It's limited to 400 — order yours now!. Cradle of Filth are celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2021 and doing so with a new album, Existence...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOYOUS WOLF Shares Video For New Song 'Fearless'

Southern California quartet JOYOUS WOLF has created its own hybrid of hard-driving rock 'n' roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. As such, they have steadily built their reputation as one of the brightest up-and-comers in the burgeoning scene. Mixing majestic riffs with soulful vocals, undeniable swagger, and the kind of hair-on-fire live performances that leave fans trying to catch their breath for days after the fact, JOYOUS WOLF is ready to take the leap into the rock 'n' roll stratosphere with its latest sonic transmission.
Theater & DanceThe FADER

TURNSTILE share animated video for new song “BLACKOUT”

TURNSTILE have dropped another single from their upcoming album GLOW ON. "BLACKOUT" is available now and comes with an animated black and white video. Check it out above. GLOW ON will be released on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. The Baltimore hardcore brand previously shared lead single "ALIEN LOVE CALL" featuring Dev Hynes a.k.a. Blood Orange. Prior to that, in June, TURNSTILE released an EP titled TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Peakboy releases a performance video of his new song 'Gyopo Hairstyle'

Peakboy has dropped the performance video of his new song "Gyopo Hairstyle"!. In the performance video, Peakboy shows a more charismatic vibe, contrary to his comical, bright-colored official music video. In his dark denim jacket and black pants, Peakboy is seen with a group of dancers in a dim-lit location with stacks of shipping containers. Here, they dance to the ryhthmical beat of "Gyopo Hairstyle", showing off their hip choreography.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Previews New Song & Music Video: Watch

After the release of Astroworld back in 2018, Travis Scott quickly became one of the biggest artists in the world. He is leading the youth movement in hip-hop and his cache has led to an immense amount of brand deals that have only helped to leverage his standing in the hip-hop world. From Jordan Brand to McDonald's to Sony, Travis' name is attached to some pretty legendary brands, and with his album UTOPIA dropping in the near future, fans couldn't be happier about what's to come.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Meatbodies Share Video for New Song “The Hero”

Los Angeles-based rock trio Meatbodies are releasing a new album, 333, on September 3 via In the Red. Now they have shared its second single, “The Hero,” via a video for it. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates. Casey Hanson directed the video and had this...
Musicjustjaredjr.com

PRETTYMUCH Debut New 'Trust' Song & Video - New Music Friday!

PRETTYMUCH just dropped their latest track “Trust,” along with the accompanying music video!. The new song is just the latest this year from the group – Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, and Austin Porter – and they’re not slowing down. “Even if you’re coming home at three,...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Nolan The Ninja Drops New Song + Video for ‘freekit (remix)’ via Substream Records

Cali-born and Detroit-bred NOLAN (aka/formally Nolan The Ninja) is a young MC and beat maker that has caught the attention of many these past couple of years. In 2019 he released SPORTEE, a full length LP on Mello Music Group touring Europe and collaborating with artists such as The Cools Kids Chuck English, Homeboy Sandman, Quelle Chris and more. NOLAN independently released TALK SOON, a mixtape that garnered the attention of many press outlets and music critics. “GO’HEAD”, the leading single on the mixtape, landed on Spotify’s ‘Best of Hip-Hop 2020’ allowing NOLAN to continue his build and prep for releasing new music throughout 2021.
MusicPaste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

Between the rise of the Delta variant and Bob Odenkirk’s health scare, this has been a real rollercoaster of a week. At least music is there for us through peak and valley alike: The past seven days have seen more than their share of must-hears, from Grouper’s gorgeous first offering since 2018 and the latest art-pop jam from Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay’s LUMP project to Isaiah Rashad’s final The House Is Burning single and yet another heater from Turnstile. Take your mind off the bad times and appreciate the good tunes below.
Video Gamesundertheradarmag.com

Pet Symmetry Share Video for New Song “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey”

Chicago-based emo group Pet Symmetry have shared a video for a new song titled “2021: A Personal Space Odyssey.” It is the latest song release from their forthcoming third studio album Future Suits. The release coincides with an appropriately space-themed video game, which can be accessed from the band’s website. Future Suits will be out on August 13 via Storm Chasers and Asian Man. Check out the John TerEick-directed video below.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Ingrid Andress, Sam Hunt Team Up On New Song, Video

Ingrid Andress has released a song called “Wishful Drinking” featuring Sam Hunt, her first collaboration since the release of her debut album, Lady Like, in 2020. The official music video stars Ingrid and Sam and was filmed at the Flamingo Cocktail Club in Nashville. She said, “I’ve never done anything...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny and Aventura Share Video for New Song “Volví”: Watch

Bad Bunny and Aventura have teamed up in the video for their new song “Volví.” The song splits the difference between Bad Bunny’s trap-tinged reggaetón and the distinctive bachata guitar stylings of Aventura. Check out the video below. Aventura, once arguably the Dominican Republic’s most popular boy band, first went...

Comments / 0

Community Policy