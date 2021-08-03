Fozzy Return With New Song “Sane”, And Awesome New Video!

Leave it to Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy to be outrageous and fun. The band is back with their new single “Sane”, and to accompany the new song, the legendary wrestler and his bandmates have jumped on board the world’s largest wooden roller-coaster to film their new video. How awesome is that? The band invaded the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana, and jumped on the roller-coaster. This particular roller coaster is full of high speed, big drops, and just pure intense insanity. Check out the video below. Jericho and Fozzy are back out on the road this Summer as well, and have unleashed their new single, enjoy!