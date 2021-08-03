Cancel
Chef's Kitchen - Marinated Feta

wspa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngles Open Road at Unto These Hill at the Cherokee Mountainside Theatre. Ingles Open Road at WDVX Blue Plate Special in Knoxville, TN. S.C. troopers warn drivers to stop for school buses, here's what you need to know. Clemson football player turns self in following July crash. 3 dead, 1...

www.wspa.com

Fountain Inn, SCwspa.com

Let’s Eat at Sweet Catherine’s in Simpsonville

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Sweet Catherine’s is celebrating a decade of service in Fountain Inn. Owner and Chef Michelle Amrien said the restaurant began several years ago when she worked with students with disabilities at a school in Greenville County. She said it was hard to get them to pay attention in class until she decided to introduce something she loved for them to do together in the classroom on Fridays. That something was cooking.
lexingtonleader.com

Chef’s Corner

Filled with fruit and nuts, you can eat this deep fried dish as a dessert or breakfast treat. (Makes 30 small fritters) ¼ cup raisins1-2 Tbsp Dark rum, warmed...
Queens, NYNY1

How a Queens chef turned his home kitchen into a money maker

QUEENS, N.Y. — Macia Malnowski says he's perfected his sushi making skills after years of experience. But this isn't some fancy restaurant in Manhattan. It’s all being assembled in a small apartment kitchen in Jackson Heights. “I start thinking, thinking. OK, sushi at home. Like people are probably going to...
RecipesBay News 9

Chef's Kitchen: Christo's Cafe's Pepperoni Bread & Chicken de Christo

This week's Chef's Kitchen visit brings us to straight up, down-home Italian cooking. The chef is a guy from Detroit who would wait in line forever for this pepperoni bread. He "borrowed" the recipe, and is super proud to bring it to Central Florida. Oh, and he also demos a chicken dish with a texturally fabulous kind of pasta.
WTVR-TV

Chef CoCo’s Blueberry Lemon Napoleons

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sequoia “CoCo” Ross is always a delight to have in our Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today Chef CoCo offers a delicious addition to brunch, Blueberry Lemon Napoleons. For more information on Chef CoCo’s baking company, Favour Cookie Co., visit her website. Blueberry-Lemon Napoleons. 1 package frozen...
Bay News 9

Chef's Kitchen: Sear up a sweet and bright Bowlz & Bunz salmon burger

Bowlz & Bunz food truck is searing up their salmon burger for the Chef’s Kitchen. Chef and St. Pete native Julius Forte moved between the gridiron and cast iron for most of his life. The former USF defensive lineman has a mother in catering, and he grew up cooking. Now,...
RecipesWTVR-TV

The Kitchen Magician's Seafood Paella

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh seafood is always a treat and we have a delicious recipe you can try out at home. Today, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, Owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company walks us through the steps of creating one-pot-wonder, Seafood Paella. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
New Gloucester, MEKeene Sentinel

Chef closes high-pressure kitchen to make ice cream by the lake

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Outlet Beach on Sabbathday Lake looks like a lot of Maine swimming holes: crystal-clear water, a crescent-shaped strip of sand, picnic tables under tall pines, and parents watching their kids dive off the board on the little dock, or squiggle down the water slide. And, of...
Freedom, MEmarthastewart.com

Erin French, Chef and Owner of The Lost Kitchen, Shares How Martha Inspires Her

Stepping into The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine, feels a bit like walking into your best friend's living room. Wild, dramatic flower arrangements catch the eye, beckoning you in and setting the tone for the entire evening. They're a nod to Martha. "Filling the space with flowers, the fact that the restaurant doesn't feel like a restaurant when you walk into it, that inspiration came from Martha," says owner and chef Erin French. "She wasn't a professional chef. She was a home cook, having people at her home and that's the way I want people to feel when they come into my restaurant."
5280.com

Chef Linda Hampsten Fox Shares Her Most Beloved Kitchen Item

The Bindery’s head chef reflects on her inherited cookbook collection. Linda Hampsten Fox, owner and head chef of the Bindery restaurant, recalls a kitchen drawer in her childhood home. It held her mother’s collection of recipes—some of which had traveled with her ancestors from Slovakia; others came from Fox’s father’s Polish family. “From this drawer,” Fox wrote in her 2019 cookbook, The Bindery: A Collection Of Recipes, “grew my family tree.” One of the most-used tomes in the beloved collection? A 1951 edition of the Better Homes and Gardens New Cookbook. Fox remembers her mother tucking her own food-splattered recipes between the red-gingham-print covers, adding them to the book’s lessons on meal preparation and nutrition. Some of that advice lives on at the Bindery: “I remind my employees of the book’s third rule: ‘The eye eats first,’” says Fox, who inherited many of the dog-eared recipe books when her mom died in 2010. Today, the collection lives in Fox’s home office, ready to remind her of where she’s come from—and to inspire the Bindery’s menus in the future.
wspa.com

Restaurant Week Greenville kicks off Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Restaurant Week Greenville is returning Thursday, August 5. Restaurant Week gives you the opportunity to take a culinary tour through Greenville during an 11-day event. As in years past, participating restaurants will offer special menus for dining in; however, some restaurants will also offer takeout and...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

The Chef’s Garden returns with a new permanent farmstand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During the pandemic, The Chef’s Garden, which primarily shipped to restaurants and chefs, opened a pop-up farmers market. They felt like it was something they could do to keep their team fed and employed and get healthy food into the hands of the community. And as it turns out, their comeback story comes full circle.
cincinnatirefined.com

A Local Chef's Summertime Staples and Favorite Farms

Summer is the time for refreshing drinks, dinners al fresco, smoky grilled entrees, and plates full of colorful fresh foods. For Ken Durbin, the founder and chef behind The At Home Chef, he loves preparing custom meals for clients all year long, but summer has to be his favorite. "I get asked all the time, 'What's the secret to a great meal?' And I say, eat what's in season, source it locally, and most importantly, get what the farmer's recommend," says Durbin. "All of that's easier in the summer."
Food & Drinkshometownnewsvolusia.com

Chef's Corner: Food for warm summer days

I am going on a liquor diet. Just give me a cool adult beverage. I’ll wait until fall to eat again. I am going to North Carolina for the summer. Well that last option is pretty extreme. Except the part about going to North Carolina, that sounds like fun. Unfortunately...
wspa.com

Houston Chronicle

Chef Derrick Fox returns as brand ambassador for THOR Kitchen

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. THOR Kitchen and celebrity chef Derrick Fox are teaming up for the second consecutive year of partnership. Fox will serve as a brand ambassador for THOR Kitchen, using his own suite of professional appliances to create custom recipes for the brand and its followers. In addition, Fox will host product giveaways and live events on social media throughout the year to highlight the power and performance of THOR’s catalogue of products.

