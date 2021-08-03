Lepe’s Taqueria Owner Dies of Covid Complications

The owner of Lepe’s Taqueria in Santa Rosa has passed away due to covid. 51 year old Eduardo “Eddie” Lepe passed away this past Sunday at UCSF Hospital from complications related to the coronavirus. Press Democrat reports that Lepe had been in a medically-induced coma since early July with family members unable to be with him at the time of his death due to covid protocals. Eddie was an El Molino graduate who operated the taqueria for 26 years which is now left to his three children. He is also noted for rescuing a friends’ grandmother that was trapped in Fountaingrove during the 2017 October Wildfires. He is survived by his children, his partner, Debbie, the mother of his children, Lori Lepe; his parents and many nieces and nephews.