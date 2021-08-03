Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Will Close The 59th New York Film Festival

This was a Cannes Film Festival that reignited my love for the movies. Sure, the lineup wasn’t on-par with the remarkable 2016, 2018 and 2019 editions of the festival, but its main goal was met: to reboot le septième art. And, it worked. Oh, so wonderfully. To be surrounded again by friends, old and new, to again be at the mecca of the medium, no words could describe how important and vital this 74th edition of the festival was to rev back up the engine again.