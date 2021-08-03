Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ Will Close The 59th New York Film Festival
The 59th edition of New York Film Festival is taking shape and today Film at Lincoln Center announced Pedro Almodóvar’s latest drama “Parallel Mothers“ starring Penélope Cruz, as the Closing Night selection of the festival. “Parallel Mothers” will make its North American premiere on October 8 at Alice Tully Hall. Sony Pictures Classics will release “Parallel Mothers” in theaters on December 24.theplaylist.net
