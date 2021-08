DENVER - Colorado continues to lead the way when it comes to administering the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Jared Polis commended President Joe Biden following the President’s remarks today about the COVID-19 pandemic and the state provided insight into recent actions taken by the Polis administration to administer the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and address the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, 3,440,614 Coloradans have received at least one dose which accounts for 69.5% of the eligible population (ages 12 and up). 71.68% of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Colorado was one of twenty states -- and one of the few in the West -- to meet President Biden’s aspirational goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans aged 18 and up by July 4th and did so ahead of schedule.