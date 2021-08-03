Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Detective: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsoLC_0bGZdUN200
California Theater Shooting

A man charged with fatally shooting two young people inside a Southern California movie theater last week was accompanied by three friends who told investigators they were alarmed because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema, a newspaper reported.

Police records obtained by the Orange County Register and reported in a story Monday show the suspect's friends told detectives he was acting so strangely that they snuck out of the theater, apparently without warning anyone.

Two of the friends told investigators they later saw defendant Joseph Jimenez run out of the Regal Edwards cinema in the city of Corona and speed away in his car, according to a police detective’s sworn declaration filed in court.

A short time later on the night of July 26, a theater employee found Rylee Goodrich, 18, and Anthony Barajas 19, with gunshot wounds to their heads. Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas, a budding social media star, died at a hospital on Saturday.

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, had nearly 1 million followers on TikTok and more on other platforms.

The detective's declaration, written to obtain a search warrant for Jimenez’s home and other property, for the first time describes how police connected Jimenez with the fatal shootings, the newspaper reported.

Jimenez has been jailed since his arrest. A phone message left Tuesday seeking comment on the case from Charles Kenyon, a lawyer for Jimenez, was not immediately returned

Jimenez has been charged with murder and attempted murder, but the second count is expected to be upgraded to murder by the time Jimenez appears in court Thursday for his arraignment, said John Hall, a spokesman for the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect acted alone, and there’s no indication he knew the victims or that Barajas’ role as a TikTok influencer played a role in the crime, Corona police Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told reporters last week.

The Register reported that it was unclear whether the inaction by the three friends amounts to a crime. Their names were not listed in county jail records on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

203K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Regal Edwards#Itsanthonymichael#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded. The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing kidnap victim seen being abducted at gunpoint was beaten, killed & burned; 3 suspects arrested

A body found in South Carolina last week is possibly a man who was reportedly last seen being abducted at gunpoint by three suspects who were arrested a day later. WRDW reported that Jhaz Allison’s mother told police that three armed men and a woman forced Allison, 29, into a vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Aiken. The vehicle was later found at a local gas station.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Paso Robles murder suspect avoids capture in Mexico, police said

A suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man outside a Paso Robles liquor store last year has reportedly fled to Mexico. [Tribune]. Jose DeJesus Campoverde Guerrero, 22, is accused of killing Oliver Nungaray, 27. Campoverde Guerrero also allegedly shot and injured a second person during the incident. Campoverde Guerrero’s...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Suspect FACETIMES as teen girl dies from gunshot wound to head in his car: Police

An Oklahoma man was arrested on Monday for the kidnapping and presumed slaying of a 17-year-old girl who vanished last week. KFOR reported that Haylie Gonzalez has not been seen since she attended a Fourth of July party at suspect Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez’s Oklahoma City home. The night of the gathering, Bonilla-Lopez, 18, allegedly video chatted with someone and showed them a female bleeding from her head in the front passenger seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy