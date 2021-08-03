Cancel
The Weeknd Shares Teaser Of New Single 'Take My Breath' In Olympics Promo

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago
Less than 24 hours after confirming the start of a new era with a teaser video titled, “The Dawn Is Coming,” Abel returned to social media on Monday (August 2) to share a snippet of his upcoming track in an ad for the Tokyo Olympics. The 52-second clip, which announced...

MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
MusicPosted by
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd has been teasing his new era for minute now, and as he dropped hints here and there, we grew progressively more hype with Well, the time has finally come, as his newest single “Take My Breath” has officially premiered.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

KSI, Lil Wayne Kick Back on a Therapist’s Chair in Video for New Song ‘Lose’

British rapper KSI has linked up with Lil Wayne for a new song, “Lose.” The song boasts a hip-hop core, but also incorporates rock and pop-punk influences, especially on the belt-out-loud chorus. KSI and Lil Wayne trade verses that grapple with heartache and anxiety, and the accompanying music video — directed by Roscoe — first finds both artists pouring out their feelings in a psychiatrist’s office, before being launched into wild, animated explorations of their psyches. “I can’t believe I’m actually writing this. I have a song with Lil Wayne,” KSI said in a statement. “If you told me 10 years ago that this was gonna happen, I would have laughed in your face and blocked you from my contacts. But here we are, it’s a reality. Me and Lil Wayne have come together to make a track no one will expect. From the singing chorus to the amazing verses, this is a song that will live on for decades.” “Lose” arrives on the heels of KSI’s second album, All Over the Place, which was released in July and features contributions from Craig David, Polo G, Future, 21 Savage and more.
MusicStereogum

Preview The Weeknd’s New Song “Take My Breath,” Which Sounds Awesome

Last year, the Weeknd released After Hours. After Hours is now double platinum, and it was one of the biggest albums of 2020. The LP spun off three #1 hits, including “Blinding Lights,” which broke chart records and which Billboard named the biggest single of 2020. In the past few months, the Weeknd played the Super Bowl Halftime Show and convinced the Grammys to change its rules. He’s producing and starring in his own HBO show. The Weeknd was a star before all this, but he’s at a new peak right now, and his next album is poised to be a very, very big deal. And it appears that we won’t have to wait too long before that next album arrives.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Weeknd’s New “Take My Breath” Video Pulled from IMAX Theaters Due to Epilepsy Concerns

The Weeknd’s music video for his upcoming single “Take My Breath” was scheduled to show in Imax theaters this week prior to screenings of Suicide Squad. According to new reports by Variety and TMZ, however, the visual, which reportedly includes intense strobe lighting, has been pulled due to concerns over potential seizures. A representative for the Weeknd confirmed the news to Pitchfork. The single and video will still be released this Friday on YouTube.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The Weeknd is here for the end-of-summer-jam entries. On Friday morning, he released his new single, Take My Breath. The dancy tune has an electronic feel to it. The video was pulled from IMAX theaters because of the flashing lights. YouTube even has an epilepsy warning for it.
MusicStereogum

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

The Weeknd has released a new single, “Take My Breath.” It’s his first new solo track since his blockbuster 2020 album After Hours, which produced the record-breaking smash “Blinding Lights” and a whole host of other hits and culminated with a performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He first...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Drops Off Visual To "Take My Breath"

We're entering a new season for The Weeknd releases and the Canadian icon kicks things off with "Take My Breath." He first previewed the track earlier this week during the Olympics, and after suffering a setback when IMAX theaters pulled the clip due to "intense strobe lighting," the track arrives with the controversial music video.
CelebritiesMTV

The Weeknd Gets Kinky In Disco-Tinged 'Take My Breath' Video

The Weeknd’s new song will really take your breath away. A bright new era has finally dawned, as the singer born Abel Tesfaye just dropped “Take My Breath” today (August 6), which brings a sense of retro ‘70s and ‘80s disco dance-pop club vibes. A music video (which provides caution...
MusicSFGate

The Weeknd Hits the Dancefloor With 'Take My Breath,' New Song and Video

After an epic buildup — starting with a cryptic statement about “the dawn,” back in May, then some social media teases, then placement in an ad for the Olympics, and then news that it was banned from IMAX theaters — the Weeknd’s new single and video “Take My Breath” has arrived, and it sounds like another smash.
Musickiss951.com

Producer Nicole’s Friday 5 | NEW MUSIC

220 KID & LANY - Stupid Feelings (Lyric Video) 220 KID & LANY - Stupid Feelings (Lyric Video)Listen to Stupid Feelings: https://220Kid.lnk.to/LANYstupidfeelingsIDFollow LANYhttps://www.instagram.com/thisi... 4. Wishful Drinking – Ingrid Andress ft. Sam Hunt. Ingrid Andress - Wishful Drinking (With Sam Hunt) (Official Music Video) Ingrid Andress - Wishful Drinking (With Sam...
Theater & Dance1051thebounce.com

The Weeknd’s Latest Song ‘Take My Breath’ is ’80s Dance Gold

As part of our first dip into The Dawn Is Coming, The Weeknd dropped the music video for single “Take My Breath” today (August 6). The video begins with a silhouette of Abel walking towards a rising sun against a cityscape. The ’80s synth mixed with a modern twist brings us to a nightclub that looks straight out from a scene from Blade. When he makes eyes with a beautiful woman, they dance and share the “oxygen” tank throughout the video… Until she turns on him by wringing her hair around his neck, dragging him down a long corridor and quite literally took his breath away.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lion Babe Returns with Third Album, ‘Rainbow Child’

Two years after Cosmic Wind, the duo of Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman have returned with the release of their third studio album, Rainbow Child. “It’s been two years since our last baby,” the duo said in a statement. “The wind carried a new world. New fear arrived, and old ways subsided. So we built a rainbow to carry us over. Now it is time to color in all of the darkness. To dance in the rain. Art always follows pain, but our love never wanes.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

KSI Taps Lil Wayne For The Rap-Rock Single "Lose"

After releasing a couple of hard-hitting singles throughout the spring and summer, KSI finally released his highly anticipated second studio album, All Over The Place, last month. The sixteen-track project was an extremely versatile project that found the UK YouTuber skating from genre to genre, and despite its loose and varied sound, All Over The Place attracted guest appearances from high-profile Hip-Hop artists such as Lil Durk, Polo G, YUNGBLUD, Bugzy Malone, Future, and 21 Savage.
MusicComplex

Kanye West Set to Release “Hurricane” f/ The Weeknd and Lil Baby as First Single From ‘Donda’

As we await the imminent release of Donda, it looks like Kanye is gearing up to drop the album’s first single. Rumors started circulating on Twitter Sunday morning that “Hurricane,” a leak that bounced around the internet for years before it was premiered at the first Donda listening event with guest features from The Weeknd and Lil Baby, is set to be released as the project’s lead single.
Musicdexerto.com

KSI and Lil Wayne go to therapy in “Lose” music video

YouTube star and artist KSI has teamed up with the one and only Lil Wayne for a brand new track called Lose, and the music video sees them head to therapy. He may have grown his fanbase as a YouTuber and boxer, but KSI is also making huge waves on the music scene. He’s scored an incredible 12 top 40 hits on the UK charts so far, and just released his second album, All Over The Place.

