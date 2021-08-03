Cancel
Delta Air Lines is handing out M1 iPad Pro units to pilots

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPad is no stranger to flying the friendly skies. The iPad Pro especially, with the newest model –equipped with Apple’s custom M1 processor– taking flight as a necessary tool for JetBlue pilots. And now Delta Air Lines is getting in on the fun as well. AT&T and Delta Air...

