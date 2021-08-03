Cancel
NRA raises concerns on NYC restaurant vaccination rule

Fast Casual
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City's requirement, announced Tuesday, that restaurants check for vaccination proof of customers wanting to eat indoors is drawing more than one concern from the National Restaurant Association. The restaurant industry group claims the vaccination mandate will require additional staff training and draw backlash from employees. The group also...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

Mayor Bill de Blasio: Good morning, everyone. We are in the middle of recovery. New York City is coming back. It's a recovery that's strong. It's a recovery that has to reach every corner of the five boroughs. All New Yorkers have to be a part of this. That's why we say recovery for all of us. It cannot be just about the status quo. We have to get someplace better. And in this crisis, in the pandemic, we felt so much, people went through so much. There was so much lost. There was so much pain. And there was trauma. And we have to address that. The reality is people are suffering right now in the city. There's a mental health challenge, like never before, because of what we've all been through. Now think about the people in your life. Think about what you've been through. Think about your loved ones, your family, your neighbors, your friends. Every single person I've met has someone in their life dealing with a mental health challenge right now. Especially exacerbated by the pandemic. There's also more consciousness and understanding that we have to address mental health out in the open. We have to talk about it. We have to de-stigmatize it. We have to get people, help. We have to tell people it's okay and make it available like never before. So, think about the people in your life. And recognize this is a moral imperative to reach everyone who needs mental health support. The way to do that is to make mental health more available than ever before. To make mental health services and support more accessible, more available, more constant than anything we've ever seen before in the history of the city. And the actions we've taken in the last year, show a new direction. Universal screening for all of our kids going to the school in September. Universal mental health screening to help identify challenges and problems, get kids help, work with their families. Support at vaccination centers.

