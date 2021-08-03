Cancel
IKEA furniture gets smarter with this air purifier disguised as a side table!

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIKEA’s STARKVIND smart air purifier brings the promise of affordability and minimalism to the most important home appliance pandemic hit times can do with. Breathing clean indoor air is crucial more than anything else with the COVID-19 menace lurking around. Air purifiers are the best bet to keep safe from harm’s way, and more so for people allergic to air pollutants. Reason enough for the Swedish furniture giant to try its luck with air purifiers. The brand is expanding its mushrooming smart home appliance lineup with an air purifier which is a sublime combination of design and technology. Dyson and Mila better watch out!

