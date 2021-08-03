Poll: What do you think of the Pixel 6 so far?
Is Google's phone destined for success, or are you already worried?. Jon has been writing about tech almost since he left university, and has written for publications ranging from Electronista (which he co-founded) to AppleInsider. In addition to regularly writing at Android Authority, he's also known as one of Engadget's longest-serving editors. He likes to be the Switzerland of tech, recognizing the virtues and vices of all platforms.www.androidauthority.com
Comments / 0