Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Zombie Army 4 Update 1.38 Returns You to Hell With Left 4 Dead Icons & More

By Alex Co
mp1st.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebellion has released the Zombie Army 4 update 1.38 that brings players back to hell! This adds Left 4 Dead characters for free, and adds new content for Season Pass 3 owners! Head on below to see the trailer, and the new content included in today’s title update. Zombie Army...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Hell#Left 4 Dead#Icons#Zombie Army 4#Season Pass 3#Alpha Squad#Valve#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Dead by Daylight update 5.1.0 live, buffs Trickster & more

Dead by Daylight update 5.1.0 is now live, buffing the Trickster and offering up a host of other changes across killers, survivors and gameplay alike. The update is live on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5, though developer Behaviour Interactive has confirmed the update has not been deployed to Nintendo Switch.
TV SeriesArs Technica

Zombies rise, terrorize a town in trailer for SyFy’s Day of the Dead series

Somehow I missed the news last February that SyFy had greenlit a TV reboot of George A. Romero's classic 1985 zombie horror film, Day of the Dead—just before the widespread onset of a deadly global pandemic, no less. And somehow the series managed to get into production despite all the shutdowns. SyFy dropped the official trailer for the ten-episode series during a panel at Comic-Con@home, with a planned premiere date this October, just in time for Halloween. You can watch the full 45-minute panel here.
Video Gamesgeorgiastatesignal.com

4v1 horror game Dead by Daylight allows players to play as horror icons

If anyone has ever wanted to run for their lives from Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers while attempting to repair complicated machinery, they’re in luck. The asymmetrical 4v1 horror game Dead by Daylight allows players to do just that, pitting four survivors against one killer in various environments to appease the in-game world’s entity. Though the premise is relatively simple, the world is rich with lore and offers in-depth backstories for each character and map, with bonus unlockable stories from the game’s Archives.
TV & VideosEmpire

Army Of Thieves: First Trailer For The Army Of The Dead Prequel

There was recently news that Zack Snyder is planning a sequel to zombie thriller Army Of The Dead, but he's already been expanding on the movie's universe via an anime spin-off and prequel film Army Of Thieves, which focuses on Matthias Schweighöfer's Dieter in the time before he headed to undead-infested Vegas. Netflix released the trailer during this weekend's Comic-Con and you can watch it right now...
Video GamesComicBook

Red Dead Online Update Adds New Diamond Mission and More

Red Dead Online got another of its weekly updates on Tuesday to roll out even more Blood Money content than players had already gotten when the update released and afterwards. Through this week’s update, players are sent after yet another precious gemstone with promises of a free weapon component for those who are able to successfully pull off the diamond heist. The game also expanded on its new Crime Contracts by sending players on collection quests to gather money from saloons.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks Launches September, More Updates Planned

After a long delay, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Aftershocks update arrives on September 23. Developer Skydance confirmed the news on the PlayStation Blog today. Aftershocks is a free update for all platforms that was originally meant to be launching in May 2021, but was delayed at the last minute. The developer cited issues with working on multiple platforms and upgrading to a new engine as reasons for the hold-up.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Get Ready to be Frozen by Playing Death Stranding

People are having a good time playing Death Stranding. Any player who has interacted with this game can attest to how fun it is. The graphics are breathtaking, and the control system is so functional that players have no problem operating the controls—a complete gaming masterpiece. All information about this game that every lover of gaming should know is right here. Death Stranding game is one of a kind and the best game you can ever play. Since its launch, players are full of excitement, leaving them very enthusiastic about the game. And if what the players are saying is reasonable to believe, Death Stranding is a complete package. The attractive features of this game make it easy for many people to play, and others looking forward to playing the game will have a taste of the same. Gamers worldwide can’t keep calm. There is so much attraction and attachment with the game already. Although the game is still being updated and improved daily, you can tell it has taken professionals’ minds. The graphics are very realistic because a team of experts developed them. And it seems they have vast experience and knowledge in this field, especially when it comes to video gaming.
Video GamesComicBook

Evil Dead: The Game Gets Delayed

Evil Dead: The Game from Boss Team Games has been delayed and will no longer be releasing this year, the creators announced this week. Instead, the game is now targeting a February 2022 release date. An announcement shared on Thursday that confirmed news of the delay said that the extended work on the game the delay will allow for will lead to a more polished product as well as a single-player option for those who would prefer to experience it solo.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Evil Dead: The Game Delayed To 2022, Single-Player Mode Announced

In a year rife with delays, Evil Dead: The Game has hopped atop the growing pile. Although the adaptation of the popular film and TV franchise never had a concrete release date, it was projected to launch sometime later this year. That’s no longer the case, as developer Saber Interactive announced on Twitter that it will now launch the game in February 2022.
Video GamesDestructoid

Evil Dead: The Game slipped to 2022, but at least now it’ll have a solo option

Evil Dead is one of those entities that I just can’t shake (not that I’m trying to), and all these years later, a whole lot of other people still seem to feel the same way. It’s just special, you know? And that adoration extends beyond the movies and show into feeling pretty welcoming toward Evil Dead: The Game, despite the fact that I could take or leave most multiplayer horror games. If they take the time to get it right, it could be decent.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Back 4 Blood is a much more replayable successor to Left 4 Dead

Back 4 Blood is the most fun I’ve had in a co-op multiplayer shooter in years. Then again, it’s the game I’ve been waiting for since Left 4 Dead 2 graced PCs over a decade ago – and I get the sense I’m not alone in this. From a distance, Back 4 Blood could be seen as merely more of the same, but by incorporating mechanics from roguelike deck builders it ensures that no two runs are the same; it’s got tons of replay potential. And it doesn’t hurt that the gouging, slashing, and shooting is as satisfying as ever.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is both magical and tedious

On paper, The Witcher: Monster Slayer (available for free on Android and iOS) seems like a rock-solid idea. The game combines the dark tone, deep lore and violent action of the Witcher games with the “get outside and walk around” gameplay of Pokémon Go. From a thematic standpoint, this makes perfect sense. A Witcher’s whole raison d’être is to walk from town to town, slaying monsters as he goes. It sustained a book series and a game trilogy, and is currently working wonders for a Netflix series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy