Typically, Samsung would locate the power button right side of the phone below the volume rocker. That button was once used to power down the phone, but now it has different functions. When pressed a single time, the button puts the phone to sleep, which means the screen turns off, but the phone is still on. A long press of the power button (which was the sole action used to power off the device) now summons Bixby, Samsung's smart assistant. But that doesn't mean it's impossible to turn off the phone. Indeed, Samsung devised three ways to shut down the device.