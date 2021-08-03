New iMac Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available for individual sale
Previously only available with the new 24-inch iMac, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID can now be bought on its own, as can the new Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. has been on MacBook Pro models for years, but the biometric security feature came to desktop Macs with the 24-inch iMac. Originally exclusively available with that model, Apple introduced both a standard Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and an extended one with a numeric keypad.appleinsider.com
