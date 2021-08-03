New iMac Magic Keyboard with Touch ID available for individual sale

When Apple unleashed its brand-new 24in iMac earlier this year, the keyboard in the box also received an overhaul. Along with curvier edges and hues to colour-match the iMac hardware, we got Touch ID on a standalone external keyboard for the first time. The need to laboriously tap in passwords was eradicated. Bliss! Unless you own a Mac mini or use an external keyboard with an M1 Apple laptop – whereupon you’ve possibly spent time figuring out how you can swipe a chum’s iMac keyboard while they’re not looking. Fortunately, Apple’s now made Touch ID-equipped keyboards available to anyone with an M1 Mac, by way of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for Mac models with Apple silicon (£149) and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad for Mac models with Apple silicon (£179). The names aren’t pretty but the keyboards sure are – although they only come in silver, and so you’ll still need to ‘borrow’ one from an iMac owner should you fancy a keyboard in a more interesting colour.