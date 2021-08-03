Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser Reopens the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Posted by 
Washington, District of Columbia
Washington, District of Columbia
 6 days ago

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the reopening of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and joined Events DC in announcing the addition of two locally-owned vendors inside the Convention Center, Ben’s Chili Bowl and Shop Made in DC.

“We have been inviting people to come back and experience DC, and it is always important to us that visitors are able to experience the real DC. It doesn’t get more DC than Ben’s Chili Bowl or a whole shop filled with items made by DC creatives,” said Mayor Bowser. “Spread the word: DC is open and so is our Convention Center.”

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center opens ahead of two major conventions, Otakon and Awesome Con. Otakon, the largest convention celebrating Japanese animation, manga, J-pop, and east Asian culture in the world, will take place on August 6-8. Awesome Con, a celebration of geek culture from comics, movies, and games, will return to the Convention Center on August 20-22. These are the first major-scale events since the beginning of the pandemic, serving as a clear sign that the District is back in business and providing opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy all that DC has to offer.

“What do Michael J. Fox, The Eagles, and Shaquille O’Neal all have in common?,” said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “Because DC is Open, we will each be making appearances at venues throughout Washington, DC this month, and the Convention Center will be the epicenter of the excitement with two citywide shows that are the first since the Winter of 2020. We are especially excited that visitors to the Convention Center will get a chance to Experience DC with new retail and restaurant options, including one of the District’s iconic gems, Ben’s Chili Bowl.”

Events DC, in partnership with Aramark, will provide guests with authentic DC experiences through locally inspired cuisine and crafts that attract both visitors and residents alike. Ben’s Chili Bowl, founded in 1958, is a beloved and widely respected city landmark that began in the District’s U Street Corridor. After decades in the District, it continues to be a must-visit restaurant for people who look to experience the local flavors of Washington, DC. Additionally, Shop Made in DC is a retail initiative with a mission to showcase the District’s local makers and artists. As the first retailer dedicated solely to “made in DC” products, the location inside the Convention Center will become the retailer's fifth location in the District.

The new Ben’s Chili Bowl is located inside the new District Eats area at the Convention Center and will be open during all convention and show hours. Shop Made in DC is located at the entrance of the South building on L Street NW and will be open during all convention and show hours.

For more information on upcoming events and conferences, please visit eventsdc.com.

Comments / 0

Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia

14
Followers
108
Post
562
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C., formally the District of Columbia and also known as D.C. or just Washington, is the capital city of the United States of America.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Michael J. Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Events Dc#Chili Bowl#Shop Made#Japanese#East Asian#The Convention Center#Experience Dc#Aramark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said, the insurgents pressing on with their relentless offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push across much of Afghanistan...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy