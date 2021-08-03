Wissahickon School District appoints director of equity & cultural responsiveness

AMBLER — Keziah La Torre will soon step into the role of director of equity and cultural responsiveness for Wissahickon School District. “One thing I love is building teams, and being a part of teams ... and so I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders, communicating with them, having these really visible and proximal conversations that are so essential to making positive differences and to break down barriers and misconceptions,” La Torre, of Upper Dublin, told MediaNews Group.