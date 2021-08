Funeral services for MaryAnn Vipond, of Norcross, Minnesota, will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, Minnesota. Celebrants for the service will be Father Jeremy Ploof and Father David Blume. Visitation will be on Tuesday at St. Charles Catholic church in Herman, Minnesota from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, near Herman.