(Willmar MN-) Anyone who has traveled Highway 71 north of Willmar knows concrete work is taking place, and two intersections are being altered. MnDot's Al Setrum is project manager, and says they are building a j-turn at County Road 90 similar to the j-turn on Highway 71/23 by the Kandiyohi County Law Enforcement Center. And they are also upgrading the intersection by the Law Enforcement Center to allow people who are traveling westbound to make a left turn onto the highway. In addition. Setrum says they are rehabilitating the concrete on Highway 71 which is causing some lane closures and a brief detour in the near future...