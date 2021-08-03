Cancel
Needles, CA

Essex, CA: Man from Westminster, California arrested along Interstate 40 for an attempted murder in Needles, California.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has released publicly information regarding a man from Westminster, California arrested on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 along Interstate 40 for an attempted murder that in Needles, California occurred on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

zachnews.net

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 40#Colorado River#Attempted Murder#Sheriff Coroner
Comments / 1

