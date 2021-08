Politics is the art of the possible, so it should come as no surprise that, with some adjustments, it was “on with the show” for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday. The former president, who turned 60 on Wednesday, faced considerable backlash when it was learned he was planning a large gathering with as many as 500 guests amid the spike in Delta variant coronavirus cases. As such, he downsized to “just family and close friends.” Naturally, everyone wants to know who made the cut.