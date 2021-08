When Naomi Osaka withdrew from the US Open to focus on her mental health, there was instant backlash. Tweets, Facebook posts and comments called her weak, lazy, a coward and a slew of other remarks that stood on the border between disrespect and flat-out racism. When news of Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification from the Olympics hit the streets, people accused her of using steroids and mocked her. And after Simone Biles withdrew from most of the Olympic games to focus on her mental and physical well-being she received both support and rage. I can only imagine what foul comments are hiding behind firewalls and protected Twitter profiles.