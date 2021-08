Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Mandatory in-person meetings, team-building retreats, and conventions all but came to a halt in 2020, with far-reaching impacts to hotels and airlines that depend on business travel for sometimes 75% of profits. As business gatherings slowly inch back to normal, many companies are scaling down the size of events and determining when/if virtual holds the same impact. Complete recovery of business travel isn’t expected until 2024, but the industry and its many facets are doing what they can to adjust to the times.