Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Breakthrough COVID cases among those fully vaccinated are rising in North Texas

By Lupe Zapata
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — A drive thru COVID-19 testing site in North Dallas is seeing an increase in positive cases from those who have already been vaccinated. From the beginning of the pandemic, medical experts have said breakthrough COVID-19 infections were rare. But testing sites like MCI Diagnostic Center, which asks its beneficiaries if they’ve been vaccinated or if they’ve previously tested positive for the virus, are seeing breakthroughs happen more and more recently.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
City
Dallas, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Texas#North Dallas#Mobile#Vaccinations#Covid#Mci Diagnostic Center#Tdem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Texas StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Texas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 34.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 27. More than 604,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 12.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 27. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Texas StateKXAN

Texas’ unvaccinated: Who they are and where they live

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — The coronavirus vaccines have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective. More than 340 million doses have been given in the U.S., and side effects have been determined by the FDA and independent researchers to be extremely rare and far less substantial than the dangers of getting COVID-19, which has killed more than 52,000 Texans as of August 2.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

New Jersey hospital system FIRES six senior health care workers who refused to get COVID-19 vaccines - as they announce plans to mandate shots for thousands of other employees

New Jersey's largest hospital system has fired six senior health care workers because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. RWJBarnabas Health, which boasts 11 acute-care hospitals across the Garden State, announced the news in a statement on Wednesday. Back in May, the private company mandated that all staff at...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer, J&J react to COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson remain confident in their respective COVID-19 vaccines’ ability to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant, the companies told Fox News. Following recent outbreaks in Massachusetts, in which nearly three-quarters of some 469 COVID-19 cases occurred in...
Texas Statekurv.com

COVID Spike In Texas Forcing Change

The Texas capitol is back in Stage 4 of its COVID risk-based guidelines. Austin residents are recommended to wear masks at all times indoors. That includes those who have been vaccinated. Those who have not received the shot are asked not to gather at all, with only essentials trips made....

Comments / 2

Community Policy