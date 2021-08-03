Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, NJ

Chicago man allegedly attempts to steal catalytic converter

By Daniel Israel, Staff Writer
Posted by 
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deonte Weekley, 27, of Chicago has been arrested after allegedly attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Union City, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. On July 30, the North Hudson Catalytic Converter Task Force charged him with multiple offenses. The task force, formed to investigate...

hudsonreporter.com

Comments / 0

Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Weehawken, NJ
Crime & Safety
Hudson County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
North Bergen, NJ
West New York, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West New York, NJ
City
Weehawken, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
Union City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Union City, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstruction#Infiniti#Gray Mitsubishi Outlander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

MORTON OTUNDO

A funeral Mass was held July 23 at St. Aedan’s Church, Jersey City, for Police Officer Morton Otundo. He passed away on July 16 after being involved in a tragic accident. Morton is survived by his son Andrew Otundo, wife Janis Aleman, mother Mary Otundo, sister Linda Rosslyn and his younger twin brothers Chris and Charles Otundo. Morton was born Nairobi, Kenya. He spent his growing years there then landed in the USA on Aug. 23, 2001. He joined the NJSP Corrections and was assigned to Jamesburg Juvenile Detention Center. Thereafter, he became an admired Jersey City Police Officer. Morton was a devoted father, an ever-caring husband, a loving son and a tremendous big brother, not just to his siblings but to everyone around him. He was a hardworking police officer, if not the hardest working one. He loved the profession as it granted him an opportunity to assist his community. He was always ready to train new officers and take them under his wing. His proudest professional moment was when both his brothers followed his footsteps and joined the JCPD. Morton became a motorcyclist in 2010. He did not just enjoy riding, it became a part of him. Riding provided him an essence of freedom and peace, then blessed him with the serenity of a cleared mind. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Saints in the City will play in Bayonne’s Summer Sounds By the Bay concert series on August 18, at 7 p.m., weather permitting, at the amphitheater on the lower level of 16th Street Park. In the event of inclement weather, call 201-471-7590, visit www.leaguelineup.com/bayonnerec, or view the city of Bayonne’s...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Seven displaced by fire on Andrew Street

Seven people were displaced as a result of a one-alarm fire, according to Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver. Firefighters were dispatched to 26 Andrew Street at 5:02 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the roof area. Units found smoke and fire from the roof. Firefighters used two handlines...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Public safety improvements were made to The intersection of 11th St. and Willow Ave. in Hoboken. (SEE BRIEF) The PGA Tour, the premier golf tour in North America, is returning to Jersey City’s Liberty National Golf Club for The Northern Trust tournament, August 18-22. Tickets are available at https://www.pgatour.com/tournaments/the-northern-trust/tickets.html. Fans...
West New York, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

WNY to crackdown on illegal fireworks usage

The West New York Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance that cracks down on illegal fireworks after an increase in noise complaints in 2020 and again in 2021. The town “received an overwhelming amount of noise complaints, and other quality of life and safety complaints arising from...
Weehawken, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

The Case of the Vanishing Fire Hydrant

My name is Roberto Speer I live at 29th, 51th Street in Weehawken, at the border line of Weehawken and West New York. Several months ago right at Fairview Terrace and 51th Street at the West New York side employees of the water company SUEZ removed a much needed fire hydrant for our neighborhood.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne firefighters make quick work of Sunday blaze

Bayonne firefighters quickly dealt with a one-alarm fire, according to Deputy Fire Chief Bill Bartos. Firefighters were dispatched to 8 Roosevelt Terrace at 10:59 a.m. on a report of smoke alarms. Due to numerous 9-1-1 calls, it upgraded to a fire call. Units found heavy smoke and fire on the...
Posted by
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus police officers not charged in 2019 fatal standoff

A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Anthony Rosso, 68, of Secaucus. Rosso was armed with a gun and died during an encounter with officers of the Secaucus Police Department on Dec. 1, 2019. As required...
Posted by
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office opens up community refrigerators

Tatiana Smith and Ryan Rummel stand with the West Side Community Fridge following their weekly pick up at the Juneau site in Kearny. Photos courtesy the Prosecutor's Office. Hudson County workers help transform the Juneau site in Kearny every Tuesday into a food distribution center to provide much-needed food for Hudson County residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy