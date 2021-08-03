Cancel
Richland County, WI

Muscode Man Killed In Richland County Shooting

By Mark Evenstad
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland County authorities say a Muscoda woman faces a homicide charge following an altercation Saturday night in Forest Township. According to a sheriff’s report, Richland County dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 9pm for a man who had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS officials found the man – identified as 33 year old Benjamin Brewer of Muscoda – had already died from his injuries. Authorities say 43 year old Lori Miller, also of Muscoda, was treated for minor injuries and later booked on a charge of 2nd degree reckless homicide. The case remains under investigation.

