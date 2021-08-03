118 ATLANTIC AVE #301 & 302~OCEAN VIEW~COMMERICIAL SALE
118 Atlantic Avenue Unit 301 & 302, Ocean View, DE 19970 ~ INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 100% Leased, Long term multi-tenant office/medical. This unit (#302) and the adjacent unit (#301, tax ID: 134-12.0-425.00-6, similar sq ft.) are being sold together. 2 Units total. Low county and city taxes. Low condo fees. IRR: 10.2% CAP: 7.1% Well maintained commercial property housing two long term tenants with current lease agreements in place. Location Location Location!!!! Right in the middle of a busy business/retail/office district.www.capegazette.com
