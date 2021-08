A federal rule that requires health care providers to offer patients free, convenient and secure electronic access to their personal medical records went into effect earlier this year. However, providing patients with access to clinician notes, test results, progress documentation and other records doesn’t automatically equip them to understand those records or make appropriate health decisions based on what they read. “Medicalese” can trip up even the most highly educated layperson, and studies have shown that low health literacy is associated with poor health outcomes.