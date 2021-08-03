Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Community Makes Stuff the Bus A Huge Success

By Zane Mathews
Posted by 
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Stuff the Bus campaign is in the books, and this year's drive for school supplies in Grand Junction was a giant success. Every year, Townsquare Media radio stations and their partners team up to collect school supplies for Mesa County Schools, teachers, and students. Stuff the Bus helps fill the gap for students who can't afford all of the supplies they need for the school year. This year the community and sponsors stepped up in a big way.

kool1079.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Grand Junction, CO
Society
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Society
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Volunteers#Common Names#Baby Names#Mesa County Schools#Stuff The Bus#The Townsquare Media#Kekb#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Babs the Grand Junction Rescue Puppy Needs Someone to Adopt Her

Meet Babs Bunny the four-month-old rescue puppy in Grand Junction that needs someone to adopt her. Babs Bunny the puppy was rescued from Underdog Rescue in Moab, which rescues puppies from Native American reservations in the area. Babs Bunny the puppy has been at this animal shelter in Grand Junction for the last three weeks and it's time for her to move - into your place.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Kiwanis Pancake Day Finally Returns

After a one-year absence, the annual Pancake Day, put on by the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction is back. One of the event casualties of 2020 was the annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Day that is typically held every June in Grand Junction. It's been a Grand Junction tradition for over 50 years where hundreds of people gather to enjoy a pancake breakfast, socialize, and support one of the city's fine service organizations. With most large public gatherings being canceled last summer because of the pandemic, the Kiwanis pancake day could not be held - and I was pretty disappointed.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Why Your Colorado Grocery Bill May Be On the Way Up

The temporary closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is having a major impact on Coloradans in more ways than one. Of course, anyone who has traveled the I-70 corridor in recent days is well aware of how the closure of the interstate has dramatically increased travel times across the state. Detours around Glenwood Canyon are adding nearly three hours to travel times between the front range and the western slope. However, the inconvenience of the closure isn't even the worst of it.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support Grand Junction’s School Clubs and Groups

After well over a year of constant disruptions, Grand Junction and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting the most meaningful back-to-school ever. This September, it's time to bring back a sense of normalcy to the classroom. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Junction and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction’s Best Place to Savor ‘Eat Dessert First Month’

Did you know August is "National Eat Dessert First Month"? Neither did I. How do you celebrate? Better yet, where's the best place in Grand Junction to celebrate?. According to Live Journal, August represents "...31 blissful days during the year when the sugar on all the grocery store shelves suddenly vanish and national happiness levels skyrocket." Each day in August has its own dessert theme. So, with that in mind, where do we go?
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

$2.5 Million Colorado Home Has Indoor Lap Pool

This Colorado home is for those who have fitness in mind. From outdoor sports to indoor swimming, you will find it all in at this home located in Indian Hills, Colorado. The home itself is a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom property with a total of 5,125 square feet of living space on a total of 17 acres of land. Located on the property, you will find a sports court to play tennis, basketball, and shuffleboard. Inside the home, you will be able to swim all year round in the twenty-yard lap pool. The kids even have their own dedicated kiddie pool. Sore muscles? hope into the jetted spa to unwind and relax.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Ten Fascinating Colorado Landmarks We Have On Our Bucket List

New to the state, already late! That won't stop me from creating a bucket list of Colorado Landmarks that I really wanna see. Of the ten places I can't wait to check out, I've knocked out two of them. Not bad for a first day. The last time I spent some time in Grand Junction I was able to spend an entire day wandering around the Colorado National Monument. I plan to spend several more days up there. Waylon suggested I go climb Mount Garfield. I'm gonna make him come with me cause he will probably have to carry me to the top.
Mesa County, COPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Lifted in Mesa County

Mesa County is no longer under fire restrictions. As of 12:01 Friday morning, the Mesa County Sheriff along with the Bureau of Land Management in Grand Junction lifted the current fire restrictions which have been in place since June 24. The western Colorado monsoon season has brought cooler temperatures and higher than normal humidity and rain to the region which has allowed the restrictions to be rescinded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy