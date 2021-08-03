There Can Only Be ONE Wiener: Hot Dog Eating Contest Coming to Evansville
You can put your hot dog eating skills to the test this Friday at Haynie’s Corner's Hot Dog Eating Contest. By now, you have seen hot dog eating contests on TV. There's something about them that you just can't help to watch. Have you ever thought "I could do that" while watching it? I would be lying if I said that I never had that thought before...even though I know there's no way I could eat THAT many hot dogs. The guys you see on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV are pros, but that doesn't mean that hot dog lovers in the Tri-State can't compete in a hot dog eating contest of our own.wkdq.com
Comments / 0