Evansville, IN

There Can Only Be ONE Wiener: Hot Dog Eating Contest Coming to Evansville

By Travis Sams
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 2 days ago
You can put your hot dog eating skills to the test this Friday at Haynie’s Corner's Hot Dog Eating Contest. By now, you have seen hot dog eating contests on TV. There's something about them that you just can't help to watch. Have you ever thought "I could do that" while watching it? I would be lying if I said that I never had that thought before...even though I know there's no way I could eat THAT many hot dogs. The guys you see on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on TV are pros, but that doesn't mean that hot dog lovers in the Tri-State can't compete in a hot dog eating contest of our own.

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Do You Remember these Stores that Used to be in Washington Square Mall?

Evansville is home to a lot of unique buildings including the first enclosed retail shopping center in Indiana. Yes, our very own Washington Square Mall was the place to be when it opened in 1963. Check out the photo gallery below featuring Then & Now photos. If you walk through the mall today, you would never guess how alive the shops were, even through the 1980s.
Boonville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Boonville Square Flair Returns This October

After a year of hiatus, the Annual Boonville Square Flair is finally returning for some family fun. It's no secret that the pandemic caused a lot...well pretty much every event to be canceled. It was truly unfortunate as some of these community events serve as major fundraisers that do a lot of good in the community. A lot of these events are ones that people look forward to attending each year with their family. The Boonville Square Flair is one of those events. Last year, it was canceled, but this year the Square Flair is a go!
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Buddy Wants to Be Your New Best Friend – VHS Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Buddy. Buddy is a 2-year-old retriever/terrier mix. According to VHS Executive Director Kendall Paul, he's great with kids, and as you can see from the video, loves to run and play outside. Buddy's adoption fee is $150. That cost, like all adoption fees at the VHS covers the cost of getting his vaccinations up-to-date, his neutering, and microchipping in the event he gets a little too excited and runs off.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

E Night at the Evansville Otters with Free Admission Happening August 13th

After going a year with no baseball in Evansville (at least at Bosse Field) baseball is back and better than ever this summer! Our Evansville Otters are having a great season, and each week they seem to have all kinds of fun events happening. Typically on Friday the 13th you don't expect much good fortune, but this next Friday the 13th you can celebrate with free entry to Bosse field.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

I Accidentally Grew a Not-Safe-For-Work Carrot in My Garden

Ron Rhodes has his famous "Funky Fruit" segment each morning on Eyewitness News Daybreak, and it looks I could start my own "Naughty Vegetables" segment. I've only tried growing a garden a handful of times. We had a small backyard at our house on the north side of Evansville and tried growing a couple of pepper plants in pots, but didn't get much of anything from them. When we moved into our current house in Newburgh, which has a much bigger backyard than our old house, three years ago I decided to take another crack at it, so I built a roughly eight-foot by four-foot garden box and have tried more peppers, some cucumbers, and tomatoes. Again, with mixed results. I didn't mess with it last year but decided to give it another go this spring.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

After Successful First Year, Azzip Pizza’s ‘Pot of Dough’ Fundraiser Returns in 2021

After receiving so much support from the community and raising so much money for non-profits, Azzip Pizza is bringing back its Pot of Dough fundraising campaign in 2021. Azzip Pizza has always been about serving the community, in fact, their “We Give A’Zip” program has donated back over $250,000 in the last 5 years! Of course, none of that would be possible without you, and you are being asked to step up to the plate (or perhaps pizza pan) again to help so many great, local organizations.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

It’s About to Get Spooky – Spirit Halloween Signs Spotted in Evansville

So I know it's only August, but Halloween makes me happy, and I know it makes many others happy too so let us enjoy this, okay? Even though it's still hot outside, we are getting somewhat close to the best time of year, fall! Even though in the Tri-State we don't really begin to feel fall temps well into October. One of my favorite things about the end of the summer is we start seeing Halloween decorations roll out.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Deadly Poison Hemlock Weed Is Invading Indiana

There's an invasive weed that is found throughout Indiana that could be fatal in some cases to humans and animals. It's called Poison Hemlock, and it is currently invading the state of Indiana. It's been around for years, but it is spreading into urban areas more and more. Typically, you would spot these weeds near highway right-of-ways, along fences, and on the edges of farm fields. However, according to the Indy Star, more recently, they have been showing up in public parks, flower beds, and backyard gardens. To be honest, I had no idea what Poison Hemlock was, but after researching the invasive weed, it would be wise to be on the lookout for them considering they have been spotted in every county in the state of Indiana.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream Is Coming To Evansville

Evansville will have a new option in terms of ice cream as Bruster's Real Ice Cream has announced plans to add a location here. Evansville 411 News is great at getting the scoop on new businesses coming to the area. They've broken the news on several of these in the past that we were super excited about including recently opened Biscuit Belly and Crumbl Cookies. Yesterday, they shared another new business coming to Evansville that sounds cool and delicious at the same time.
GolfPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Team Slots Available for 2021 West Side Nut Club Golf Scramble Aug. 13

There's a saying that goes, "the worst day on the golf course beats the best day at the office," or something to that effect. I may not have it spot on, but you get the idea. And, if you're a fan of the game, you likely agree. There are few things more enjoyable than hitting the course on a nice day and smacking a few golf balls around the course; even on those days when most of your drives whip to the right and land two fairways over, or every putt you try comes up short, or grazes the edge of the cup, but doesn't fall in. There's just something about being outside on a nice day, hanging out with a few friends, and smacking a few golf balls around the course. The only thing that makes it better, is when it helps a local non-profit.
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana’s Starve Hollow Campground Is Beautiful, Peaceful and Full of Fish

Even though school is about to start, that doesn't mean camping season is over. For some, late summer and fall are the best times to go camping. We bought our camper in October of 2020. Now, you would think that was a little late in the year to enjoy it and that we might have to wait until spring to enjoy our awesome purchase. But, that isn't the case at all. we went camping four times before we had to call it quits for the year. The fall, for me and my hot flashes, is the best time to camp.
DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Putting A Pickle In Your Beer Is Apparently A Game Changer

Supposedly, putting a pickle into a glass of light, cheap, beer makes it taste better, and I am skeptical. Now, I will be the first to tell you that I hate pickles. Nothing about them - the taste or the smell- is appealing to me. Having said that, I also know that pickles are very popular and the majority of people love them so much that they could just drink the juice. That's why I am relying on you to try this hack.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Vanderburgh Humane Society is Needing Donations for Sweet Pup with a Broken Leg

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is currently seeking donations to help fund surgery for a sweet pup named Taffy. Taffy came to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with a broken leg, and she needs surgery. One look at her sweet face, and you can't help but want to throw your money at her. Her surgery is said to be around $3,000 so donations for the surgery are needed to help this sweet girl out.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Have You Ever Had An ‘On The Table’ Dessert?

When it comes to dessert, I can't get enough, I inherited my Grandma B's sweet tooth, so that means that after I eat, I have to have something sweet. For me, when asked if I want dessert, it's always a firm., yes. I don't mind sharing it, but I have to have it to complete the meal.

