Nets' Kyrie Irving Says It Was 'Unfair' for Him to Blame Nike for Kyrie 8 Sneaker
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving walked back comments he made about his upcoming Kyrie 8 signature sneaker and indicated the shoe is back in the design phase. "When you're building something great, there sometimes comes a point when you need to recalibrate and refocus to ensure everyone involved is aligned," the seven-time All-Star said Tuesday. "This is where the KAI11 brand and Nike are. It was unfair to put the blame on Nike or any one person."bleacherreport.com
