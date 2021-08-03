Cancel
Nets' Kyrie Irving Says It Was 'Unfair' for Him to Blame Nike for Kyrie 8 Sneaker

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving walked back comments he made about his upcoming Kyrie 8 signature sneaker and indicated the shoe is back in the design phase. "When you're building something great, there sometimes comes a point when you need to recalibrate and refocus to ensure everyone involved is aligned," the seven-time All-Star said Tuesday. "This is where the KAI11 brand and Nike are. It was unfair to put the blame on Nike or any one person."

bleacherreport.com

