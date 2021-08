When M.C. Taylor, the artist behind Hiss Golden Messenger, began writing the songs for Quietly Blowing It, he was, in his own words, “looking for peace”. Many of us can relate to his quest, especially considering it took place primarily between March and June 2020, a stretch whose events require no reminders. Processing the state of the world at that time posed at least two pitfalls (aside from demonstrating how to lose friends and alienate people). Taylor could trap himself with highly specific protest songs, venting frustration with a limited topicality. Alternately, he could avoid the climate around him and spray out a bunch of sunshine. Wisely, he navigated his own Strait of Messina for an album that offers its comforts without dismissing our need for them.