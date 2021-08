On July 31 and Aug. 1, recent Grammy Award winner, Billy Strings will return to New Hampshire for the first time in nearly three years to do a two-night stint at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Meadowbrook). Strings just won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his 2019 release "Home." EDGE caught up with the incendiary guitar slinger to discuss his Grammy win, and about his life in music and where he’s hoping to take it as the years continue on.