You Can Finally Buy Apple’s New Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (But There’s One Big Problem)

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple unveiled its colourful new M1-powered 24-inch iMac earlier this year, the company also surprised us with an external Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID sensor. Although MacBook owners have been able to take advantage of Touch ID authentication since 2016, this is because the fingerprint sensor is built right into the MacBook, and can therefore be hardwired to the other components such as the Secure Enclave and Apple’s T2 security chip.

