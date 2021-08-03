Cancel
Florida State

Dine Under A Giant Tropical Tiki Hut At Hurricane Dockside Grill In Florida

By Marisa Roman
Only In Florida
Only In Florida
 5 days ago

One of the best parts about dining in Florida is how most restaurants feature some sort of al fresco element, simply because the weather is that darn good year-round. Whether you’re dining on a rooftop or simply sitting under a giant tiki hut, outdoor dining in Florida is some of the best in the country. For anyone who has been to Tavares, Florida, in particular, already knows that Hurricane Dockside Grill is the place to be. Situated right between Lake Eustis and Lake Harris, come dine waterside under a huge thatched roof at this local gem.

If you want more Florida restaurants, make sure to click here and sign up for our weekly dining newsletter. Every Thursday, a new eatery to try in the Sunshine State will be delivered straight to your email. Yum!

We're aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lcLW_0bGZMGih00
Hurricane Dockside Grill in Florida is the type of place you go when you want a casual meal with true Florida vibes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDUNq_0bGZMGih00
With a huge thatched tiki hut as part of the restaurant, guests can choose to sit outside while they dine for an al fresco experience with all the right tropical energy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jagn6_0bGZMGih00
Pull up by pontoon and park by their dock, or the old-fashioned way by car, either will suffice. But even if you come by car, you can still sit outside and watch the boats as they pass by.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zp2W_0bGZMGih00
While the menu reads like an All-American pub, one of the highlights has got to be the wings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ME2R_0bGZMGih00
Try the award-winning jumbo wings and choose from over 30 different sauces to douse these babies in.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHE8H_0bGZMGih00
Even if wings aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of menu items to choose from. Load up your burgers with cheese, bacon, and onion rings, with a side pile of fries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnTbW_0bGZMGih00
Even the Mahi Fish Tacos or the Firecracker Shrimp Tacos will send your tastebuds into a tizzy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0TT7_0bGZMGih00
Just make sure that while you’re busy feeding yourself, you don’t try to feed the neighboring gators while you’re at it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7Xtm_0bGZMGih00
For a laid-back, waterfront meal under a huge tropical tiki hut, head on over to Hurricane Dockside Grill in Tavares.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCFpJ_0bGZMGih00
To find out where Hurricane Dockside Grill is in Florida, click here to open the map.

Have you ever dined at Hurricane Dockside Grill in Florida before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this local favorite, such as current hours of operation, then check out the Facebook Page. For another Florida restaurant that’ll transport you straight to the tropics, check out our previous article.

Address: Hurricane Dockside Grill, 3351 W Burleigh Blvd, Tavares, FL 32778, USA

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Florida is for people who LOVE the Sunshine State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
