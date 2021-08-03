Cancel
65 NYC Restaurants & Bars That Already Require Proof Of Vaccination

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
Starting September 13th, NYC restaurants will be required to limit indoor dining to vaccinated-only customers. In the meantime, you might be curious about which restaurants and bars are already requiring proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test result to come inside. That’s why we put together a running list of places that are checking vaccination status at the door so that you can stay informed when dining out.

