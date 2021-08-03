This week in Red Dead Online: another heist and more discounts
Since launching the Blood Money update, Rockstar’s updates for Red Dead Online have been more action-packed than usual, and that trend is continuing this week. Starting today, players will have an opportunity to tackle the game’s third heist for one last gemstone, a yellow diamond known as Il Sovrano. Naturally, this week’s update also comes with the usual buffet of discounts for players to take advantage of.www.gamepur.com
