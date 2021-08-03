This week in Red Dead Online: another heist and more discounts

No More Robots revealed their latest game coming to the suimulator pool as they will be releasing Heist Simulator. if the name didn't tip you off, it's exactly as it sounds with every other simulator game out there where you'll be doing something that other do in real life. Only this time, with the criminal element. Working with developers RogueCode and SkyBagel, the game will have you hiring a team, planning a strategy, figuring out all of the odds and ends to get in and get out with what you came for, and escape. You can check out the trailer for the game down below as the game doesn't have a release date yet. We're guessing if they're not saying 2021, we won't see this until 2022.