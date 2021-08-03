Cancel
Minnesota State

Coronavirus Tuesday update: 1,667 new cases and four more Minnesota deaths

By Christopher Magan
Pioneer Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota recorded 1,667 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and four more deaths were recorded by the state Department of Health. The state no longer reports data on the weekends so Tuesday’s numbers are from Saturday, Sunday and early Monday. The latest fatalities to be reported ranged in age from their 40s...

