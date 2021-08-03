Frontier Flight Attendants Suspended for Duct Taping Unruly Passenger
1:02 PM PT -- Frontier Airlines tells TMZ ... the passenger made inappropriate physical contact with 2 flight attendants and physically assaulted another flight attendant. The airline says the passenger "needed to be restrained" until the flight landed and police arrived. Frontier says it's working with law enforcement to prosecute the passenger, and the airline says the crew members' paid leave is line with their policies and an investigation is pending.www.tmz.com
