Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Frontier Flight Attendants Suspended for Duct Taping Unruly Passenger

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1:02 PM PT -- Frontier Airlines tells TMZ ... the passenger made inappropriate physical contact with 2 flight attendants and physically assaulted another flight attendant. The airline says the passenger "needed to be restrained" until the flight landed and police arrived. Frontier says it's working with law enforcement to prosecute the passenger, and the airline says the crew members' paid leave is line with their policies and an investigation is pending.

www.tmz.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Duct Tape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Delta forces 23-year-old blonde off flight for fighting, spitting and no face mask

A 23-year-old Florida woman told police they were disrespecting her “human rights” as they removed her from a Delta Air Lines flight last week for refusing to wear a mask. Flight attendants said Adelaide Schrowang fought with them and spit on other passengers, and she’s seen in a passenger-shot video telling police officers they’re “not healing” situation by arresting her.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment woman, 23, is arrested and forced from Delta flight after she refused to wear a face mask, fought with flight attendants and spat on passengers

The moment a Florida woman was arrested and forced off a Delta flight after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and spitting at other passengers has been caught on camera. Cellphone footage shows the moment Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was escorted off the plane at Southwest Florida International Airport on July 7 when a captain ordered she be removed from the flight.
Public SafetyPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Frontier Airlines passenger Maxwell Berry?

A FRONTIER Airlines passenger was arrested after allegedly causing a ruckus inside an aircraft. Maxwell Berry was reportedly duct-taped to his seat while the plane was headed to Miami, Florida. Who is Frontier Airlines passenger Maxwell Berry?. Per his LinkedIn profile, Maxwell Berry is a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
Fort Worth, TXyourmileagemayvary.net

Black Airline Passenger Suspected Of Trafficking White Child

21-year-old Lakeyjanay Bailey was traveling from Denver, Colo. to Fort Worth, Texas with her 4-year-old sister. As far Bailey could tell, everything on the Frontier flight seemed to be going well until the plane landed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and the two travelers were stopped by police officers at the gate.

Comments / 3

Community Policy