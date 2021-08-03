Nelson “The Animal Guy” Bringing Wildlife Safari To Kalamazoo

Illustrator and Kalamazoo Ghostbuster from Portage, Anthony Snyder has one of the coolest cars in the city. His Ecto-1K is one of the sweetest Ghostbuster mobiles you're likely to see around town, even though there are a few others. But he now has a chance to make it into a Ghostbusters calendar, comprised of photos of the coolest cars modeled after the 80's classic films. His car, along with dozens of others around the country, continent, and state are currently being voted for the top 12, who will make it into the 2020 calendar.