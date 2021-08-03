Panthers' Keith Kirkwood released from hospital, concussed after scary hit by rookie J.T. Ibe, who was waived

In 2014, it was “You can’t coach 6-5, 240.” Now, seven years later, you apparently can’t coach him at all. On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Giants confirmed the release of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. The official announcement was preceded that morning by what Dan Duggan of The Athletic described as an “odd scene,” as Benjamin stormed off the practice field following a conversation with general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.