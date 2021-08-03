Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers' Keith Kirkwood released from hospital, concussed after scary hit by rookie J.T. Ibe, who was waived

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers held their first padded practice of training camp on Tuesday and that enhanced level of physicality may have been a step too far in one instance. According to those on the scene in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the session was stopped momentarily after safety J.T. Ibe leveled wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who was eventually taken away in an ambulance.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ex-Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin released by Giants following 'odd scene'

In 2014, it was “You can’t coach 6-5, 240.” Now, seven years later, you apparently can’t coach him at all. On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Giants confirmed the release of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. The official announcement was preceded that morning by what Dan Duggan of The Athletic described as an “odd scene,” as Benjamin stormed off the practice field following a conversation with general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood stretchered off, taken away in ambulance

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to be stretchered off the field in practice. A scary moment occurred at Carolina Panthers training camp, as wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was stretched off the practice field after he sustained a hit to the head by rookie safety JT Ibe. Ibe was...
NFLCarolina Panthers

Panthers waive J.T. Ibe

SPARTANBURG - The Panthers waived defensive back J.T. Ibe after practice on Tuesday. Ibe was dismissed from practice after a hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood﻿. Kirkwood left practice on a stretcher. Head coach Matt Rhule said after practice that Kirkwood had feeling in his arms and legs and that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce Injury Diagnosis For Keith Kirkwood

The Carolina Panthers received an encouraging update on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on Tuesday afternoon. Kirkwood was on the receiving end of what appeared to be a dirty hit by Panthers safety J.T. Ibe during Tuesday’s practice. Matt Rhule immediately put a pause on practice and blasted Ibe for the hit. Kirkwood was taken off the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
NFLPosted by
WOKV

Panthers' Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance. Defensive back J.T. Ibe delivered the hit on a pass play and was immediately kicked out of the team's first...
NFLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JT Ibe kicked out of practice, waived by Panthers

Undrafted rookie defensive back JT Ibe was waived Tuesday after delivering a hit to Keith Kirkwood that led to the Carolina Panthers wide receiver being taken away in an ambulance. Ibe delivered a head-to-head hit as Kirkwood leapt for a pass from quarterback P.J. Walker during the Panthers' first practice...
NFLNew York Post

Panthers cut J.T. Ibe after ‘unacceptable’ hit on wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have waived safety J.T. Ibe following his ‘unacceptable’ hit on receiver Keith Kirkwood. In the first padded practice of the season Tuesday, Kirkwood was leveled by Ibe on a helmet-to-helmet tackle while attempting a catch. The wide receiver was stretchered off and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy