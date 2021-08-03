Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, MI

This Sturgis Grandmother Has TikTok Clout with Her Collectables

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Her adorable yet potty mouth delivery is no doubt why this small town grandma has a TikTok following. She goes by @gramalmao on Tiktok. She currently has over 2 million video views, 28.1 thousand followers and 261 thousand total video likes. Part of her success is no doubt due to her grandson, Brenden (aka @brendenlmao.) He is behind the biggest TikTok account in Southwest Michigan with over 5.2 million followers. She co-stars in many of his prank videos. In fact, I think the Brenden videos with his grandma are among the best he does.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
661
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Sturgis, MI
Sturgis, MI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectables#Clout#Gramalmao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Dylan Dreyer unveils stunning living room in new pregnancy snap

Today host Dylan Dreyer shared a new look inside her home in New York as she posted a new photo on her birthday. The pregnant TV star and her husband Brian Fichera already share two young sons Calvin and Ollie, but they are preparing to welcome another baby – and their house is the perfect spot to raise a family.
AstronomyAOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' fans call out an inaccurate answer on the show

With George Stephanopoulos serving as guest-host on Jeopardy! Thursday, there was a clue from the “Time For Science” category about the discoveries of famed astronomer, Percival Lowell. But after viewers took a telescope to the answer, it was discovered that there was most likely a mistake made by the show.
Idaho StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Rodeo Spectator Draws His Pistol On Rogue Bull That Jumped Into The Crowd

One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
rolling out

Nina Parker on her superpower, her collection at Macy’s and more

Press play above to hear Nina Parker’s interview in it’s entirety. Nina Parker is the co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop” and an E! News correspondent who can be seen appearing on E!’s “Daily Pop,” “E! News,” and “Live from the Red Carpet.” Parker began her career working at a local NBC news affiliate in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles where she assisted with the growth of TMZ, serving as talent, producer, and weekend manager of the website turned television show. Parker has served as an entertainment news correspondent for The Insider on CBS, and as the host of the reunion shows for VH1’s top rated franchise, Love and Hip Hop. Parker has also made numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as “The Wendy Williams” show and “The Talk,” and as a contributor and fill in host for “Access Live” on NBC.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Texas StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black High School Principal in Texas Says District Ordered Him To Remove Picture Of Him And His White Wife From Facebook

The turmoil of racism, especially in Texas, is still undergoing a strong current these days, and a Black high school principal is in the middle of one. According to The New York Post, a Black high school principal said that he was told by a district official to take a photo of him and his white wife off of Facebook so that it wouldn’t “stir up stuff” amid complaints from parents.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Michael Blair from My 600lb Life?

Since its premiere in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has documented dozens of people’s weight loss journeys. While all of the stories have been special, there have been some cast members that have stuck with viewers long after their time on the show was over. Michael Blair is one of those people. Michael appeared on the show in 2021. When viewers were introduced to him, he weighed almost 610 pounds and his weight had started to effect his daily life. Even though he was still able to get up and move around, he couldn’t do much else. His body was in constant pain and he had several rashes that made him feel embarrassed. Michael knew that if he didn’t change his habits, he might not be around much longer. He decided to seek the help of well-known bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now).
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Makes Urgent Plea to Fans After She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Recently Fell Ill

Reba McEntire recently revealed that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, contracted COVID-19. And, having gone through the ordeal, she is urging her fans to stay safe. According to Classic Country Music, the beloved singer and actress shared the news that she and Linn had the coronavirus – and survived – during a live stream on the popular social media platform TikTok. In addition to showing fans around her home, the 66-year-old star answered questions from her fans.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Furious Over Steffy’s Baby Ban

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers tease that a baby ban may anger John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), but Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) wants to protect baby Hayes Forrester Finnegan (Samantha Worden) from an evil grandmother in upcoming episodes of The Bold And The Beautiful!. The Bold And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy