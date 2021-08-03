Phillips 66 posts first profit in a year on fuel demand recovery

On Wednesday, Boeing Co., the Chicago, Illinois-headquartered world’s largest low-cost aircraft carrier manufacturer which had lost the aviation industry crown to its European counterpart Airbus SE a couple of years earlier, had posted quarterly profits for the first time in roughly two years, as a sharp shoot-up in domestic traffics had revived Boeing’s best-selling 737 Max deliveries, sending its shares’ prices as much as 4.74 per cent higher to $232.81 apiece in late-afternoon US trading after rising nearly 6 per cent in pre-market trading.