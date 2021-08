According to Congress’ tax experts, people who invest in cryptocurrency evade billions of dollars in capital gains taxes every year. That’s one reason the U.S. Senate has set its sights on cryptocurrency exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, where people buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital currencies. To help pay for a new infrastructure bill, its bipartisan sponsors want the exchanges to report their users’ sales to the Internal Revenue Service, just as Vanguard, Fidelity and other Wall Street investment companies have to do.