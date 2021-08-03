Samsung Galaxy Book Go now Available in Canada
Samsung have announced The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is now available to purchase online and in store. Canadian buyers interested in the device can purchase the laptop on Samsung Canada’s website, Samsung Experience Stores, and Best Buy Canada locations. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go was revealed back in June and features an advanced and energy-efficient processor/chipset from Qualcomm. One of the device’s main features is that it was designed to effortlessly connect to other Galaxy devices.www.cgmagonline.com
